Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 341.1% from the December 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of GLDFF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Golden Leaf has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
Golden Leaf Company Profile
