Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 341.1% from the December 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GLDFF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Golden Leaf has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

Golden Leaf Company Profile

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

