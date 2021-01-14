Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.55 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

GMLP stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

