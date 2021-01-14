Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A Company Profile

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

