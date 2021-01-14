Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) PT Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NYSE GOL opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

