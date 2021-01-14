GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $226.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.42. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $247.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.