Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 5,331,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,258,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

