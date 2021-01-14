Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,166,000.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $34.04. 111,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X E-commerce ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.