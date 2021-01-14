Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Up 87.6% in December

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the December 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GWHP stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Global WholeHealth Partners has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

