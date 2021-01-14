Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 23,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $62.94 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.