Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

