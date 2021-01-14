Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dover by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dover by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

