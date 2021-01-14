Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,612.00, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.