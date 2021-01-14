Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.75.

Shares of ASML opened at $514.06 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $515.60. The stock has a market cap of $215.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.