Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 4,690 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in AT&T by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 998.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of T opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

