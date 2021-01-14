Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,886 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.