Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,518,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $352.14 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

