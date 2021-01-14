Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $952,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $164.66 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

