Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

