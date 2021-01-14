Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $143.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

