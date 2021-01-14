Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. The company has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

