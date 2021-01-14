Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 156,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

PTLC stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.