Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $283.60

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 283.60 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 11523274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.25 ($3.62).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 228.18 ($2.98).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.61. The firm has a market cap of £37.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

