GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 3,326,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

