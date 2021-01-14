Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

