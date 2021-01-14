Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $345.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

