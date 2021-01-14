Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years.

GOOD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 188,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,645. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

