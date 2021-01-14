GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Trading Up 8.1%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 117,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 48,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.