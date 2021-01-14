GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Trading Up 8.1%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 117,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 48,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.
GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
