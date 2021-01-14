Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.30

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 222038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gevo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The stock has a market cap of $859.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

