Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the December 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 607.0 days.

Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $$106.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

