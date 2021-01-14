George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 161258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$97.56.

Several research firms recently commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.32.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.75 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 7.7600007 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 300 shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,965.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,775.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

