GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

GPRK traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $13.12. 281,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.95 million, a P/E ratio of 116.64 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $98.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.53 million. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GeoPark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 83,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

