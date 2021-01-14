Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $100.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.95. The stock had a trading volume of 542,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after buying an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after buying an additional 428,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after buying an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.