Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $1.38 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00006895 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

