Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells $310,743.86 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

