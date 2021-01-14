General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.94

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 1338876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Get General Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock worth $83,297,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.