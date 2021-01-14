General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Major Shareholder Sells $83,024.24 in Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $83,024.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,550.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Neil Gagnon sold 107 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $10,812.35.

On Monday, January 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 714 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $72,185.40.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Neil Gagnon sold 6,118 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $615,654.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 10 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $1,008.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 18 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,810.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Neil Gagnon sold 709 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $71,169.42.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $301,018.68.

On Monday, December 14th, Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $50,030.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $158,658.50.

GFN stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. General Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a PE ratio of 137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in General Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Finance during the first quarter worth $81,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

