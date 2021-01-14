General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of GE opened at $11.57 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 842,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 122,560 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 226,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 229,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

