General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 142.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. BidaskClub cut General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD stock opened at $152.63 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

