GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.75 ($33.82).

Shares of G1A opened at €30.32 ($35.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.89. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

