GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Lowered by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GME. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

GME traded up $8.11 on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,977,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $38.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 10.0% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in GameStop by 12,690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

