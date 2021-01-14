GameStop Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.96). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.42. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

