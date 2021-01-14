Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLMD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

