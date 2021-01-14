Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) versus Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Critical Review

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Galapagos and Predictive Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 3 9 5 0 2.12 Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galapagos currently has a consensus price target of $181.08, suggesting a potential upside of 80.16%. Given Galapagos’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Predictive Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Galapagos has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Technology Group has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galapagos and Predictive Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos -70.67% -11.78% -5.58% Predictive Technology Group -157.71% -54.66% -42.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galapagos and Predictive Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $1.00 billion 6.55 $167.83 million $5.46 18.41 Predictive Technology Group $43.49 million 0.83 -$15.31 million ($0.06) -2.00

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Technology Group. Predictive Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galapagos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Galapagos beats Predictive Technology Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis. The company's clinical stage programs also comprise GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor that is in ISABELA I and II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and NOVESA Phase II proof-of-concept trial for systemic sclerosis; and GLPG1205, a GPR84 inhibitor, which is in the PINTA Phase II proof of concept trial for treating IPF. In addition, it engages in the development of GLPG1972, which is in the ROCCELLA Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; and Toledo molecules, including GLPG3312, GLPG3970, and GLPG4399 for inflammation. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.Ã r.l.; Novartis Pharma AG; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile

Predictive Technology Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics. The company provides FertilityDX, a genetic testing service for couples experiencing infertility; ARTguide, a genetic test for women experiencing infertility because of endometriosis and other genetic conditions; and regenerative medicine products, including AmnioCyte, AmnioCyte Plus, PolyCyte, and CoreCyte for use in regenerative medicine applications. It has a collaboration agreement with Atrin Pharmaceuticals LLC to develop molecular diagnostic tools to facilitate enhanced selection of cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Global Enterprises Group, Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Technology Group, Inc. in July 2015. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

