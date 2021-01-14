Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP) Shares Down 1.4%

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) shares were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). Approximately 30,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 61,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.35.

About Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP)

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.