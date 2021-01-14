FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.60). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.78) EPS.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

ZYME stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.