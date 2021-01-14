FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Increased by Analyst

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after buying an additional 765,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 670,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after buying an additional 648,716 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

