FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $352.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.