FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,775,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 216.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 897,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,761,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

