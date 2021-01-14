FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Decreased by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($4.82) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

PLAY opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

In related news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 49.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

