FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Issued By William Blair

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $308.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,035.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tilly’s by 60.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 71.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $68,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

